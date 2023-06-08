Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Clorox Company (CLX)

After finishing at $158.58 in the prior trading day, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) closed at $156.76, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218441 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.02.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 871.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 825.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLX now has a Market Capitalization of 19.38B and an Enterprise Value of 22.16B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 263.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7838.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $178.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of May 14, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 5.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLX’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.72, compared to 4.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 778.60% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.