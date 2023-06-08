TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s EPS estimates by 7 analysts

As of close of business last night, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.32, up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $7.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504792 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 566.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRTX traded 472.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 985.21k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, TRTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.43.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $28.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated decrease of -24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.2M, a decrease of -18.30% over than the figure of -$24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.1M, down -23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.2M and the low estimate is $97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.