Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $21.28 in the prior trading day, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed at $22.70, up 6.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1653720 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRUP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $72 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 101,188 led to the insider holds 829,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $141,920 on Apr 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 833,109 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, RAWLINGS DARRYL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $41.20 each. As a result, the insider received 164,810 and left with 837,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 937.05M and an Enterprise Value of 796.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $82.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 964.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of May 14, 2023 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 10.93M, compared to 9.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.50% and a Short% of Float of 32.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $262.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $260.4M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.41M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.98M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.18M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.