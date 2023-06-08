Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) closed the day trading at $0.64 down -9.31% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0660 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797630 shares were traded. UK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7479 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6099.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74M and an Enterprise Value of 52.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UK has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8401, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9232.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UK traded about 347.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UK traded about 434.43k shares per day. A total of 4.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.61M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UK as of May 14, 2023 were 80.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 26.93k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.