Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) was $51.82 for the day, up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $51.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643295 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Pinion John Richard sold 2,012 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,600 led to the insider holds 74,744 shares of the business.

Parschauer Karah Herdman sold 4,378 shares of RARE for $197,010 on May 04. The EVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 51,982 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bedrosian Camille L, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,881 shares for $45.25 each. As a result, the insider received 175,615 and left with 46,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.79.

Shares Statistics:

RARE traded an average of 654.70K shares per day over the past three months and 601k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.96, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.13. EPS for the following year is -$6.4, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.55M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.