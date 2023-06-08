Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock Price Peaks at $3.6300 During Trading

The closing price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) was $3.53 for the day, down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1941989 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5025.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.93B and an Enterprise Value of 5.71B. As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6686.

Shares Statistics:

UGP traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.88M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.19M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, UGP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 180.40% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68B to a low estimate of $5.68B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.51B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.24B, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.24B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.46B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.28B and the low estimate is $24.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.