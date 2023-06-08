Understanding Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s financial health through ratios

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed the day trading at $92.88 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $93.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145520 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 267 shares for $93.81 per share. The transaction valued at 25,047 led to the insider holds 89,568 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 269 shares of AKAM for $25,012 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 89,301 shares after completing the transaction at $92.98 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 272 shares for $92.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,027 and bolstered with 89,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.14B and an Enterprise Value of 16.61B. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $101.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKAM traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKAM traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 155.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of May 14, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 11.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.84 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $929.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.2M to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.33M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $931.04M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $921.87M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.