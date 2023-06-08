Understanding Knowles Corporation (KN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) closed at $17.54 up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $17.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813882 shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Knowles Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SHAVERS CHERYL L sold 12,205 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 202,725 led to the insider holds 50,772 shares of the business.

Cabrera Raymond D. sold 8,490 shares of KN for $138,896 on May 03. The SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer now owns 89,202 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Crowley Daniel J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,940 and bolstered with 19,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $20.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KN has traded an average of 664.04K shares per day and 948.87k over the past ten days. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.50M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.09% stake in the company. Shares short for KN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

