Understanding Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $11.54 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647601 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVG has traded an average of 496.75K shares per day and 427.16k over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of May 14, 2023 were 33.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 53.33k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVG is 0.51, from 0.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.20.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.