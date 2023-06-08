Understanding OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)’s financial health through ratios

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) closed the day trading at $43.34 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $42.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692998 shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $39 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $46.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMF traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMF traded about 712.16k shares per day. A total of 120.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

OMF’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 3.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $7.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $878.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $899M to a low estimate of $857M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $887M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $909M, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $931M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.