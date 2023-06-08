Understanding Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s financial health through ratios

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed the day trading at $72.98 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $74.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530636 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QSR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $75 from $72 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Dunnigan Matthew sold 45,000 shares for $73.21 per share. The transaction valued at 3,294,450 led to the insider holds 39,391 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Sami A. sold 15,000 shares of QSR for $1,086,000 on May 08. The Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas now owns 116,634 shares after completing the transaction at $72.40 per share. On May 08, another insider, Hedayat Ali, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,772 shares for $72.54 each. As a result, the insider received 563,781 and left with 17,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.67B and an Enterprise Value of 36.06B. As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $76.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QSR traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QSR traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 309.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of May 14, 2023 were 8.67M with a Short Ratio of 8.67M, compared to 10.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

QSR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.