Understanding The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)’s financial health through ratios

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) closed the day trading at $0.44 up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910835 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4220.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BODY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Daikeler Carl bought 114,811 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 80,483 led to the insider holds 3,199,946 shares of the business.

Congdon Jonathan bought 50,000 shares of BODY for $35,065 on Dec 02. The CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN now owns 17,826,629 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,329 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,499 and bolstered with 3,085,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BODY now has a Market Capitalization of 138.87M and an Enterprise Value of 118.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4635, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7478.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BODY traded about 399.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BODY traded about 497.26k shares per day. A total of 309.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.18M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of May 14, 2023 were 10.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 10.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $136.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.04M to a low estimate of $129.9M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.14M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.53M, a decrease of -18.30% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.2M, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617.93M and the low estimate is $514.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.