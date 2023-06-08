Understanding The Timken Company (TKR) through its ratios

In the latest session, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) closed at $83.56 up 3.93% from its previous closing price of $80.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746414 shares were traded. TKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Timken Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $87 from $71 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Kyle Richard G sold 24,432 shares for $74.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,823,642 led to the insider holds 383,082 shares of the business.

Kyle Richard G sold 23,232 shares of TKR for $1,713,825 on May 16. The President and CEO now owns 383,082 shares after completing the transaction at $73.77 per share. On May 10, another insider, Kyle Richard G, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,851 shares for $73.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,832,513 and left with 383,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.05B and an Enterprise Value of 7.84B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $89.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TKR has traded an average of 602.80K shares per day and 584.65k over the past ten days. A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TKR is 1.32, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.36. EPS for the following year is $7.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, The Timken Company’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.5B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.