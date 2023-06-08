Understanding TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) through its ratios

In the latest session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) closed at $7.99 up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $7.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993818 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TOP Financial Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 279.00M and an Enterprise Value of 255.71M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $256.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOP has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 3.37M over the past ten days. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of May 14, 2023 were 158.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 318.34k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.