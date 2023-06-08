Understanding Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $35.47 up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $34.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660797 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Auster Martin sold 28,000 shares for $34.64 per share. The transaction valued at 969,963 led to the insider holds 47,649 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares of VTYX for $1,030,652 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,513,126 shares after completing the transaction at $34.36 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Krueger Christopher W, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.36 each. As a result, the insider received 515,379 and left with 276,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTYX has traded an average of 837.76K shares per day and 601.13k over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of May 14, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 6.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 19.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.