Unilever PLC (UL) Stocks Hit Low of $49.91 Before Closing at $49.93

In the latest session, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) closed at $49.93 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $50.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2579432 shares were traded. UL stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unilever PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UL now has a Market Capitalization of 125.86B and an Enterprise Value of 150.04B. As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $55.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UL has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.34M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UL is 2.25, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for UL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2006 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.