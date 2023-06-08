Update from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $487.57 in the prior trading day, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) closed at $482.13, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4352557 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $490.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $481.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when WITTY ANDREW sold 6,160 shares for $487.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,002,949 led to the insider holds 86,564 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 761 shares of UNH for $376,543 on Apr 25. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 9,293 shares after completing the transaction at $494.80 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, McSweeney Erin, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $488.46 each. As a result, the insider received 822,562 and left with 8,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 448.88B and an Enterprise Value of 472.97B. As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $449.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 491.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 505.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of May 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNH’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.60, compared to 6.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

