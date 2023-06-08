Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Records 0.7 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3900 High

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) closed at $2.35, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698241 shares were traded. VLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on May 11, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $12 from $13 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLN now has a Market Capitalization of 240.62M and an Enterprise Value of 102.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLN has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9494.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 440.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.60M. Insiders hold about 10.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VLN as of May 14, 2023 were 32.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 126.23k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $23.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24M to a low estimate of $23.92M. As of the current estimate, Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $22.48M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.02M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.17M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.61M and the low estimate is $128.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.