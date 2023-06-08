Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $12.55 in the prior trading day, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) closed at $12.89, up 2.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819801 shares were traded. VGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when LEBOW BENNETT S sold 117,474 shares for $12.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,420,449 led to the insider holds 347,304 shares of the business.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J sold 7,400 shares of VGR for $103,415 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 25,630 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, BERNSTEIN RONALD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider received 65,099 and left with 33,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VGR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. As of this moment, Vector’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has reached a high of $14.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 650.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.04M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VGR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VGR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.56. The current Payout Ratio is 78.40% for VGR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $408.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.2M to a low estimate of $408.2M. As of the current estimate, Vector Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $249.32M, an estimated increase of 63.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $402.1M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $63.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.