Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $330.41 in the prior trading day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed at $324.65, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132095 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $332.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $382.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Ambrose Kristen sold 289 shares for $329.82 per share. The transaction valued at 95,318 led to the insider holds 6,838 shares of the business.

Arbuckle Stuart A sold 82 shares of VRTX for $27,045 on May 30. The EVP, COO now owns 56,556 shares after completing the transaction at $329.82 per share. On May 08, another insider, Sanna Bastiano, who serves as the EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies of the company, sold 2,850 shares for $350.00 each. As a result, the insider received 997,500 and left with 32,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 83.61B and an Enterprise Value of 73.99B. As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $354.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $243.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 332.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 307.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $3.47, while EPS last year was $3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.64 and low estimates of $3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $12.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.57. EPS for the following year is $16, with 26 analysts recommending between $19.48 and $13.49.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.