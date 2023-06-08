Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) was $17.66 for the day, down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $17.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573995 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 683.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 313.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 204.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.48.

Shares Statistics:

VERV traded an average of 711.10K shares per day over the past three months and 558.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of May 14, 2023 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 12.60M, compared to 13.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.35% and a Short% of Float of 29.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.16 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.56. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.28 and -$4.7.