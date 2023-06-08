Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Wabash National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $26.88, up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $26.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787867 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.20.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,963 led to the insider holds 111,874 shares of the business.

Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares of WNC for $1,126,574 on Mar 08. The SVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 59,398 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pettit Michael N, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 36,020 shares for $27.19 each. As a result, the insider received 979,384 and left with 81,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WNC traded 605.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 543.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.96% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of May 14, 2023 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 4.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 17.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, WNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $743.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $768.6M to a low estimate of $707.02M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $642.77M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $735.81M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $768.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.