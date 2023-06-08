What shareholders can do to beat the market with Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed the day trading at $98.40 down -4.95% from the previous closing price of $103.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133460 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPLK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,250 led to the insider holds 14,481 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $202,080 on Mar 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 115,907 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 each. As a result, the insider received 88,130 and left with 122,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPLK now has a Market Capitalization of 16.30B and an Enterprise Value of 17.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.92k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $116.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPLK traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPLK traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 164.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $887.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901.28M to a low estimate of $880.97M. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.75M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $4.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.