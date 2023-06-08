Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Records 1.26 million Shares Traded, Reaches $46.72 High

In the latest session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed at $44.97 down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $46.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264074 shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.32B and an Enterprise Value of 19.53B. As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $52.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WPM has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 1.63M over the past ten days. A total of 452.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of May 14, 2023 were 15.19M with a Short Ratio of 15.19M, compared to 14.89M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WPM is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $270.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $280.98M to a low estimate of $252M. As of the current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s year-ago sales were $302.92M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.68M, an increase of 40.10% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.42M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.