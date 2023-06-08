World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Records 0.67 million Shares Traded, Reaches $100.94 High

After finishing at $99.93 in the prior trading day, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) closed at $98.71, down -1.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671977 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.52B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $110.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.55% stake in the company. Shares short for WWE as of May 14, 2023 were 7.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 10.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.47% and a Short% of Float of 54.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WWE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $398.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $414.4M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $328.2M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.02M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.