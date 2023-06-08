Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock Price Peaks at $103.66 During Trading

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $103.26 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $102.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606619 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $135 from $120 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Mulroy Patricia sold 1,100 shares for $101.65 per share. The transaction valued at 111,815 led to the insider holds 1,982 shares of the business.

Billings Craig Scott sold 10,901 shares of WYNN for $1,125,637 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 255,781 shares after completing the transaction at $103.26 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, CAMERON-DOE JULIE, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $108.08 each. As a result, the insider received 432,320 and left with 65,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.75B and an Enterprise Value of 21.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of May 14, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 7.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WYNN is 1.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $908.83M, an estimated increase of 66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 73.10% over than the figure of $66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.