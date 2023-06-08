Yellow Corporation (YELL)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Yellow Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.63, up 3.16% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660988 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELL now has a Market Capitalization of 82.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1998.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YELL traded 780.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 617.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 5.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, a decrease of -9.50% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.