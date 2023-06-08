Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock Closes up 14.68% on Wednesday Trading

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed the day trading at $16.64 up 14.68% from the previous closing price of $14.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178500 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZUMZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Brooks Richard Miles bought 74,930 shares for $13.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,016,800 led to the insider holds 2,647,954 shares of the business.

ELLIS ADAM CHRISTOPHER bought 10,000 shares of ZUMZ for $146,700 on Jun 05. The President International now owns 34,393 shares after completing the transaction at $14.67 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Brown Troy R., who serves as the President North America of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider received 742,000 and left with 31,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 329.13M and an Enterprise Value of 420.16M. As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $31.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZUMZ traded about 478.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZUMZ traded about 865.89k shares per day. A total of 19.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.67M. Insiders hold about 19.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.30% and a Short% of Float of 16.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $190.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.83M to a low estimate of $188.51M. As of the current estimate, Zumiez Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.99M, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $837.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $865.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.38M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $910.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $936.96M and the low estimate is $853M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.