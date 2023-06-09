12 analysts offer recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) stock

The price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) closed at $21.06 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $21.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240540 shares were traded. KRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares for $22.35 per share. The transaction valued at 289,343 led to the insider holds 778,506 shares of the business.

Grimes Steven P sold 32,054 shares of KRG for $712,240 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 791,452 shares after completing the transaction at $22.22 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Grimes Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,500 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,305 and left with 823,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B and an Enterprise Value of 7.62B. As of this moment, Kite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 489.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 273.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRG traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 219.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.29% stake in the company. Shares short for KRG as of May 14, 2023 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 7.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KRG is 0.96, which was 0.91 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.00.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $201.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.74M to a low estimate of $199M. As of the current estimate, Kite Realty Group Trust’s year-ago sales were $202.6M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.84M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859M and the low estimate is $822.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.