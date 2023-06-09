89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) was $20.17 for the day, up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826299 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when PALEKAR ROHAN sold 15,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 286,978 shares of the business.

Atkinson Edward Morrow III sold 6,250 shares of ETNB for $111,938 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, Le-Nguyen Quoc, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,683 shares for $18.11 each. As a result, the insider received 247,799 and left with 164,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.57.

Shares Statistics:

ETNB traded an average of 2.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of May 14, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 7.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.54.