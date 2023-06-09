Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $100.78 During Trading Session

After finishing at $101.66 in the prior trading day, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $100.78, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5158570 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares for $111.02 per share. The transaction valued at 5,551,193 led to the insider holds 6,825,316 shares of the business.

Wainer Andrea F sold 8,226 shares of ABT for $909,472 on May 02. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 70,427 shares after completing the transaction at $110.56 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, MANNING JOSEPH J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,339 shares for $100.70 each. As a result, the insider received 134,837 and left with 62,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 175.25B and an Enterprise Value of 182.62B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $116.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of May 14, 2023 were 12.95M with a Short Ratio of 12.95M, compared to 12.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.96, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 57.90% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $9.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.31B to a low estimate of $8.9B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.26B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.15B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.02B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.65B, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.68B and the low estimate is $38.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.