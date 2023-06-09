Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.02, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $80.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4436693 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when NOLAN PETER J bought 13,160 shares for $75.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,005 led to the insider holds 174,777 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 8,847 shares of ATVI for $694,490 on Mar 13. The President and COO now owns 156,170 shares after completing the transaction at $78.50 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Alegre Daniel, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $78.16 each. As a result, the insider received 781,617 and left with 176,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATVI now has a Market Capitalization of 62.91B and an Enterprise Value of 54.00B. As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $87.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATVI traded 7.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 785.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of May 14, 2023 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 23.95M, compared to 20.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ATVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.47. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $2.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.92B and the low estimate is $8.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.