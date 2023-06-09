ADT Inc. (ADT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) was $6.16 for the day, down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2080691 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth bought 100,000 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 579,000 led to the insider holds 1,443,641 shares of the business.

Jackson DeLu bought 8,650 shares of ADT for $49,824 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 194,675 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 04, another insider, Young Donald M., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,500 and bolstered with 433,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.68B and an Enterprise Value of 15.36B. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6160.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1579.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

ADT traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 3.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 788.45M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of May 14, 2023 were 13.84M with a Short Ratio of 13.84M, compared to 10.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Medtronic plc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $100.78, with high estimates of $190.02 and low estimates of $72.20.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Consumer Defensive for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.