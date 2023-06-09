Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) was $51.66 for the day, up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $50.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534767 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Graham G. Walmsley bought 400,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,400,000 led to the insider holds 400,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of AKRO for $1,127,430 on Jun 01. The President and CEO now owns 409,293 shares after completing the transaction at $45.10 per share. On May 19, another insider, Graham G. Walmsley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,040,000 and bolstered with 520,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.49.

Shares Statistics:

AKRO traded an average of 686.82K shares per day over the past three months and 646.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.37M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.63 and -$3.52.