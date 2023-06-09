Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Records 0.60% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) was $48.65 for the day, up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $48.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131687 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 3,500 shares for $48.58 per share. The transaction valued at 170,017 led to the insider holds 29,907 shares of the business.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,596 shares of ALK for $81,098 on Jan 27. The SVP PEOPLE now owns 15,747 shares after completing the transaction at $50.81 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, HARRISON ANDREW R, who serves as the EVP AND CCO of the company, sold 3,275 shares for $45.90 each. As a result, the insider received 150,332 and left with 10,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALK now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22B and an Enterprise Value of 7.52B. As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $53.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.85.

Shares Statistics:

ALK traded an average of 1.72M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

