Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) was $120.54 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $121.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810158 shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 7,500 shares for $122.20 per share. The transaction valued at 916,500 led to the insider holds 351,354 shares of the business.

MARCUS JOEL S sold 9,000 shares of ARE for $1,512,000 on Feb 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 388,729 shares after completing the transaction at $168.00 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Cunningham John H, who serves as the EVP – Regional Market Director of the company, sold 7,800 shares for $165.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,293,084 and left with 62,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARE now has a Market Capitalization of 20.86B and an Enterprise Value of 31.53B. As of this moment, Alexandria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $172.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.35.

Shares Statistics:

ARE traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.65M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ARE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.78, ARE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 152.56% for ARE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 23, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $694.91M to a low estimate of $663.31M. As of the current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.07M, an estimated increase of 40.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.62M, an increase of 39.40% less than the figure of $40.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $701.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.