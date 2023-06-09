Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) closed at $53.23 in the last session, up 1.29% from day before closing price of $52.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926495 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when van Niekerk Teresa sold 11,696 shares for $48.47 per share. The transaction valued at 566,917 led to the insider holds 13,909 shares of the business.

Milburn Ryan A. sold 2,050 shares of ALSN for $99,138 on Mar 08. The VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. now owns 13,827 shares after completing the transaction at $48.36 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Graziosi David S., who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 16,954 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 817,208 and left with 176,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALSN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B and an Enterprise Value of 7.01B. As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $52.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALSN traded on average about 793.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 841.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALSN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALSN is 0.92, which was 0.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.61. EPS for the following year is $6.89, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.29 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $733.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $779M to a low estimate of $714.43M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $664M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $746.63M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $777M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.91M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.