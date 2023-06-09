Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Stocks Hit Low of $1.2701 Before Closing at $1.30

In the latest session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) closed at $1.30 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924754 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2701.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amarin Corporation plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 521.96M and an Enterprise Value of 227.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4021.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRN has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 406.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of May 14, 2023 were 20.98M with a Short Ratio of 20.98M, compared to 23.86M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $79.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.25M to a low estimate of $76.4M. As of the current estimate, Amarin Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $94.44M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.64M, a decrease of -13.10% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.19M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.9M and the low estimate is $241.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.