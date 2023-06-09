American Express Company (AXP) Records -0.24% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) was $171.14 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $171.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2353969 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Herena Monique sold 22,841 shares for $152.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,491,018 led to the insider holds 13,770 shares of the business.

Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares of AXP for $952,187 on Mar 08. The President, U.S. Consumer Serv now owns 7,045 shares after completing the transaction at $174.52 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Herena Monique, who serves as the Chief Colleague Experience Off of the company, sold 15,217 shares for $173.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,635,280 and left with 13,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXP now has a Market Capitalization of 127.20B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $182.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.40.

Shares Statistics:

AXP traded an average of 3.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 743.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of May 14, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 5.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, AXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

