AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ABC

After finishing at $173.58 in the prior trading day, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed at $176.45, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066030 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Campbell Elizabeth S sold 7,500 shares for $174.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,884 led to the insider holds 11,893 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of ABC for $50,000,090 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 33,366,388 shares after completing the transaction at $170.77 per share. On May 09, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 10,499 shares for $169.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,779,790 and left with 257,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABC now has a Market Capitalization of 35.67B and an Enterprise Value of 39.07B. As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 126.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $176.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of May 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.89, compared to 1.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $11.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.85. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $13 and $12.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $63.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.7B to a low estimate of $61.96B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.06B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.88B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.59B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275B and the low estimate is $264.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.