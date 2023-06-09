Analyst EPS estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) stock

After finishing at $64.69 in the prior trading day, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) closed at $65.01, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548883 shares were traded. ELS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1065.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.11B and an Enterprise Value of 15.46B. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has reached a high of $77.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 815.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 804.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 185.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.96M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ELS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 1.79 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 104.80% for ELS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $369.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380.98M to a low estimate of $356M. As of the current estimate, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.31M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.45M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $392.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.