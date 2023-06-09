Analysts predict EPS of $0.43 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)’s current quarter

After finishing at $39.39 in the prior trading day, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed at $38.71, down -1.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2004923 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XRAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when BRANDT ERIC sold 6,200 shares for $42.17 per share. The transaction valued at 261,454 led to the insider holds 44,902 shares of the business.

Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares of XRAY for $157,320 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 97,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.33 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,700 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.23B and an Enterprise Value of 10.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $43.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.83% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of May 14, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 8.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XRAY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.51, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $997.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $980.01M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $962.25M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $979.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.35M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.