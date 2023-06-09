Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

In the latest session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) closed at $26.30 up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $26.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4284023 shares were traded. EPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 744.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when TEAGUE AJ bought 11,950 shares for $25.15 per share. The transaction valued at 300,542 led to the insider holds 2,491,895 shares of the business.

TEAGUE AJ bought 3,985 shares of EPD for $100,223 on Mar 20. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 70,731 shares after completing the transaction at $25.15 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, BARTH CARIN MARCY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,950 and bolstered with 75,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPD now has a Market Capitalization of 57.19B and an Enterprise Value of 85.70B. As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPD has traded an average of 4.54M shares per day and 3.83M over the past ten days. A total of 2.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of May 14, 2023 were 12.54M with a Short Ratio of 12.54M, compared to 12.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPD is 1.96, from 1.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.61. The current Payout Ratio is 74.90% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.25B to a low estimate of $12.38B. As of the current estimate, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $16.06B, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.28B, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.19B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.63B and the low estimate is $51.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.