Analysts provide stock recommendations for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59081941 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8832 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8710.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.52B. As of this moment, Credit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $7.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9906.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CS traded about 47.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CS traded about 42.15M shares per day. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of May 14, 2023 were 34.63M with a Short Ratio of 34.63M, compared to 53.47M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.