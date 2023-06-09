Analyzing EPR Properties (EPR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, EPR Properties’s stock clocked out at $45.24, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $44.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539905 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 22,570 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $55.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPR traded 527.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 441.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.30, EPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $149.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.32M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $142.88M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.21M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $658.03M, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688.71M and the low estimate is $553.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.