Analyzing Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)’s quick and current ratios

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed the day trading at $4.69 down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646333 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XELA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XELA now has a Market Capitalization of 29.88M and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $920.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.3042.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XELA traded about 2.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XELA traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 6.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of May 14, 2023 were 14.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 120.87k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 229.07% and a Short% of Float of 229.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $266.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.