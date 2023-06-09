Analyzing Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s quick and current ratios

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed the day trading at $10.08 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2603795 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORC now has a Market Capitalization of 394.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $15.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORC traded about 745.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORC traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 38.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

ORC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 2.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.59.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.09M, an estimated decrease of -63.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.62M, a decrease of -51.90% over than the figure of -$63.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.92M, down -50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.23M and the low estimate is $37.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.