Analyzing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s quick and current ratios

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed the day trading at $29.36 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $28.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842186 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTGX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1820.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69k whereas that against EBITDA is -10.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $29.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTGX traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTGX traded about 975.09k shares per day. A total of 50.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$3.03.