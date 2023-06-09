Analyzing Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)’s quick and current ratios

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) closed the day trading at $43.84 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $44.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885509 shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when ZIDE STEPHEN M sold 10,108 shares for $41.08 per share. The transaction valued at 415,271 led to the insider holds 26,368 shares of the business.

Sullivan Martha N. sold 11,700 shares of ST for $482,850 on May 15. The Director now owns 201,268 shares after completing the transaction at $41.27 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, COTE JEFFREY J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 41,816 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,881,720 and left with 141,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ST now has a Market Capitalization of 6.70B and an Enterprise Value of 9.66B. As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $54.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ST traded about 987.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ST traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ST as of May 14, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

ST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $994.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.