Analyzing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, SITE Centers Corp.’s stock clocked out at $13.21, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $13.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2440997 shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SITC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares for $13.61 per share. The transaction valued at 149,743 led to the insider holds 40,922 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $15.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SITC traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.38M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of May 14, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 7.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, SITC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $135.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.72M to a low estimate of $131.19M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $136.2M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.97M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.74M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.81M, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.73M and the low estimate is $526.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.